Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White 40s bearded man, drawing booklet in hand, plaid shirt and jeans on white background, studio shot
Bearded 40 years old athletic man in plaid shirt and jeans holding book with album in front of neutral background.
Bearded 40 years old athletic man in plaid shirt and jeans holding book with album in front of neutral background.
Handsome bearded mature man in casual clothes is using a digital tablet and looking at camera, on a gray background
Handsome young man opening box gift and he is very surprised seeing the present, isolated on white background
Bearded 40 years old athletic man in plaid shirt and jeans holding book with album in front of neutral background.
Young bearded man in plaid shirt standing cheerfully washing in front of the camera, taking photos in studio against white background.
Portrait of senior man using mobil phone against white background

See more

252807997

See more

252807997

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131900433

Item ID: 2131900433

White 40s bearded man, drawing booklet in hand, plaid shirt and jeans on white background, studio shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Robert and Monika

Robert and Monika