Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
WHITBY, YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND - SEPT 2008: Figurehead from the sailing ship Grand Turk - replica of 18th century frigate HMS Blandford as seen in TV series Hornblower - now anchored in Whitby harbor.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

19181215

Stock Photo ID: 19181215

WHITBY, YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND - SEPT 2008: Figurehead from the sailing ship Grand Turk - replica of 18th century frigate HMS Blandford as seen in TV series Hornblower - now anchored in Whitby harbor.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1647 × 3054 pixels • 5.5 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 539 × 1000 pixels • 1.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 270 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Jane McIlroy

Jane McIlroy