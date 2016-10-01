Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Whisky glass - photo on a graph paper. Whisky glass is laying on millimeter grid page. Brown drink, similar to tea, inside glass. Shot of Scottish alcohol drink. Project sheet is under amber liquid.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG