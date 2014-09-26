Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
When productivity is a group activity. Shot of colleagues having a brainstorming session with sticky notes at work.
Group of friends taking selfies at a party
Uruguayan football, soccer fans cheering their team with a blue scarfs at stadium. Excited fans cheering a goal, supporting favourite players. Concept of sport, human emotions, entertainment.
We spend the days in the gym. People at gym.
Smiling cheerful female entrepreneur writing funny information on paper stick while enjoying cooperation with male entrepreneur colleagues, multicultural people creating new strategy for proud ceo
Programmer working in a software developing company
happy woman among neon lights, fun concept
Young african american man smiling happy sending audio message using smartphone at the city.

See more

1891410769

See more

1891410769

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942876

Item ID: 2129942876

When productivity is a group activity. Shot of colleagues having a brainstorming session with sticky notes at work.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7163 × 4717 pixels • 23.9 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 659 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A