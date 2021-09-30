Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681658
Wheat field. Ears of golden wheat. The concept of a rich harvest, agro-industrial complex, farming. golden spikelets of ripe wheat in the field close-up. for background and text
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultural fieldagricultureautumnbackgroundbarleybeautifulbreadbrightbrightlycerealcereal plantcloseupcorncountrysidecropcultivateddryenvironmentfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodgoldgoldengraingrowgrowthharvestidylliclandscapenaturalnatureorganicoutdoorpatternplantriperuralryeseasonseedstemstrawsummersunnytextureukrainewheatyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist