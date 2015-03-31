Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
What are minced pork balls? They are pork balls, breadcrumbs, pine nuts, parsley, bell pepper, egg and lemon. They are added to the broth of different traditional Spanish stews.
Formats
5033 × 2834 pixels • 16.8 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG