Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Westpac Rescue Helicopter in New Zealand coming in to land for a public demonstration. The Westpac choppers are the primary helicopter rescue service in New Zealand.Sponsors logos are on the chopper.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

1326314

Stock Photo ID: 1326314

Westpac Rescue Helicopter in New Zealand coming in to land for a public demonstration. The Westpac choppers are the primary helicopter rescue service in New Zealand.Sponsors logos are on the chopper.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Chris Hellyar

Chris Hellyar