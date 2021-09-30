Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098258450
Western Reef Heron wandering in back waters marsh land for food
P
By P.V.R.Murty
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimaliaardeidaeavesback watersbahrainbeakbeautifulbillbirdbirdsblack birdchordataclose upcreaturedramaticegretegrettaegretta gularisfaunafeatherfeatheredfishinggreyheronmarshnaturepelecaniformesseasea watershallowtailwanderingwaterwestern reef egretwestern reef heronwildwildlifewingwingedwinter birds
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist