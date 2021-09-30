Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086680367
Western reef heron trying to take out fish from others mouth at Tubli bay , Bahrain
animaliaardeidaeavesbahrainbeakbeautifulbillbirdbirdsblack and whitechordatacreaturedawnegg-layingegretegrettaegretta gularisexoticfaunafeatherfeatheredfightfishfoodgrey scaleheronjuvenilemonochromemorningmouthnatureoutlinepelecaniformesseasnatchingtailtaking outtublitubli baywaterwaxwingwestern reef egretwestern reef heronwhitewhite morphedwildwildlifewingwingedyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
