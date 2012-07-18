Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Rebecca Cohen and Day of Diva compete in the Wellington Classic Dressage in the Tropics event on June 24, 2009 in West Palm Beach
Photo Formats
1404 × 1887 pixels • 4.7 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
744 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
372 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.