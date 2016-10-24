Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - DEC 13, 2008: Jeffery Lord & Conquistador compete in the Wellington Classic Dressage Holiday Challenge Toys for Tots Benefit on December 13, 2008 in West Palm Beach.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

22159867

Stock Photo ID: 22159867

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - DEC 13, 2008: Jeffery Lord & Conquistador compete in the Wellington Classic Dressage Holiday Challenge Toys for Tots Benefit on December 13, 2008 in West Palm Beach.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1964 × 1416 pixels • 6.5 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 721 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 361 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Perry Correll

Perry Correll

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.