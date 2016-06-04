Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Wellington, New Zealand - June 4, 2016: The statue of Kupe, on the Wellington waterfront, shows the legendary explorer with his wife, Hine Te Aparangi, and his tohunga (priest), Pekahourangi.
