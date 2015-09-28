Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Wellington, New Zealand - 28 September, 2015: Bronze Lion at the base of the Wellington Cenotaph with city buses in the background, located on the intersection of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.
Formats
4272 × 2736 pixels • 14.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG