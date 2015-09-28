Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wellington, New Zealand - 28 September, 2015: Close up image of 'Will to Peace' a bronze figure on horseback on top of the Cenotaph located a the intersection of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.
Formats
2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG