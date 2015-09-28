Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wellington, New Zealand - 28 September, 2015: Close up image of 'Will to Peace' a bronze figure on horseback on top of the Cenotaph located a the intersection of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.
Edit
Statue of King Jose on the Commerce square in Lisbon, Portugal
motorbike with a lot of snow at the road to pass Fernstein in winter
LONDON - AUGUST 30: Dancer from the Paraiso School of Samba on a large white bird float at the Notting Hill Carnival on August 30, 2010 in Notting Hill, London.
Spruce trees covered by snow in beautiful winter landscape
Photo of the abstract stub in the nature
Statue with white background. Clipping path
France, Western Europe. March 24, 2011: Mercury Statue on Pegasus, Place de la Concorde, Paris

See more

1573669696

See more

1573669696

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

789353668

Item ID: 789353668

Wellington, New Zealand - 28 September, 2015: Close up image of 'Will to Peace' a bronze figure on horseback on top of the Cenotaph located a the intersection of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.

Important information

Formats

  • 2455 × 3753 pixels • 8.2 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 654 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 327 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ