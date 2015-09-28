Images

Image
Wellington, New Zealand - 28 September, 2015: Close up image of 'Will to Peace' a bronze figure on horseback on top of the Cenotaph located a the intersection of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.
Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ