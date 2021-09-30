Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082337057
A welder in a workshop with a welding machine, welds metal structures. A worker in a factory uses a welding mask, tools and metalworking equipment.
L
By LostPhoto92
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arcassemblybusinesscolorconstructioncraftsmanelectricequipmentfactoryfireflashgloveshandindustrialindustryironlightmanmanufacturingmaskmenmetalmetallicmetalworkingportraitprotectionprotectiverepairsafetyskillsmokesparksteelstructuretechnicaltechnologytoolweldwelderweldersweldingworkworkerworkingworkplaceworkshop
Categories: Business/Finance, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist