Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102811877
wedding ring, bride with groom
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulboyfriendbridalbridecelebrationceremonycoupledatingdiamonddresselegancefamilyfemalefemalesfingergoldgroomhandhappinesshappyhold rings in handsholding handshoneymoonhusbandimportantjewelryloveloversmalemarriagemarrymatrimonymenpartnerspeopleringromanceromantictogethertouchingtraditiontwotwo ringswedweddingwedding daywedding ringswifewomen
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist