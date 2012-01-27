Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
wedding glasses on table, Table in the restaurant in the open air with glasses of wine and serving., Table setting for romantic dinner in restaurant.
Christmas or New year table setting with two glasses red sparkling wine, plates, napkins, Christmas thuja wreath, luminous garland and burning candles on white tablecloth. Chair with plaid and pillow.
Buffet Dinner Restaurant Catering Food Concept
a front view restaurant interior with modern elegant furniture chairs and cutlery during daytime
Restaurant tableware
table setting ideas for dinner party
Glasses on the table in a restaurant
Christmas dinner at the restaurant

See more

1056188900

See more

1056188900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136789159

Item ID: 2136789159

wedding glasses on table, Table in the restaurant in the open air with glasses of wine and serving., Table setting for romantic dinner in restaurant.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Darii Sorin

Darii Sorin