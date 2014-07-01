Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wedding bouquet of field daisies, peonies, lisianthus, eustoma, blue irises, red tulips, white chrysanthemums in craft paper in a shop for sale
Beautiful bouquet of bright and colorful flowers, floral arrangement
bouquet of flowers
Beautiful flower arrangement in ceremony.
bouquet of flowers
bouquet of flowers wedding salon roses anemone tulip ranunculus sunflower garden green
Blue violet flower. Beautiful orchid in macro. Bouquet for happy birthday, high resolution photography.
Hands of the bride and groom close-up

See more

516025903

See more

516025903

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128170005

Item ID: 2128170005

Wedding bouquet of field daisies, peonies, lisianthus, eustoma, blue irises, red tulips, white chrysanthemums in craft paper in a shop for sale

Formats

  • 5467 × 3644 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Elena Rostunova