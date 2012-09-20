Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Weatherring a storm wave.The Storm waves wear down on sandy coast. White reproaching comb of the wave of the ultramarine color.
Photo Formats
2946 × 1479 pixels • 9.8 × 4.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 502 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 251 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.