Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Weathered old grunge concrete wall - seamless texture.Grungy painted peeling wall industrial brick background.Seamless concrete Peeled wall background photo texture
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134241769

Item ID: 2134241769

Weathered old grunge concrete wall - seamless texture.Grungy painted peeling wall industrial brick background.Seamless concrete Peeled wall background photo texture

Formats

  • 7500 × 5625 pixels • 25 × 18.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

prateek1502

prateek1502