Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
WAYNESBORO, GEORGIA - JUNE 6: Steam flows from the huge 548 foot cooling towers, that stand over the reactor at Vogtle Electric Generating Plant. June 6, 2013 near Waynesboro, Georgia.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

141561745

Stock Photo ID: 141561745

WAYNESBORO, GEORGIA - JUNE 6: Steam flows from the huge 548 foot cooling towers, that stand over the reactor at Vogtle Electric Generating Plant. June 6, 2013 near Waynesboro, Georgia.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3291 × 2203 pixels • 11 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Denton Rumsey

Denton Rumsey