Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085893455
Waterfront city skyline over lotus Pond under blue sky and white clouds
X
By Xiangli Li
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianautumnbackgroundbeautifulbeauty outdoorbluebotanybridgebuildingbuildingschinacitycloudcolordestinationdryenvironmentgreenholidayhorizonlakelandscapeleavesleisurelightlotusmirrornaturalnatureorientaloutdoorparkpondreedreflectionriverscenicseasonskyskylinesummersunsettourismtranquiltranquilitytreesvacationwaterwater grasswater lily
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist