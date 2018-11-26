Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
watercolor background valuable for any project where a platter of colour makes the difference color rose water dirty abstraction background scene paint red science tough conceptual stain grunge dye ca
Photo Formats
3444 × 2512 pixels • 11.5 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 729 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG