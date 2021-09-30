Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085423868
Waterbuck (Kobus ellipsiprymnus). Mpumalanga female. South Africa.
Mpumalanga, South Africa
african animalsanimalantelopebovidaebuckbushcowearly morningfaunafemalefluffyfurgame reservegolden hourgrazergreat limpopo transfrontier conservation areaherbivoreherbivorouskobus ellipsiprymnuskrugerkruger national parkkruger parkmammalmpumalanganaturalnaturenature photographyoutdoorspeace parkprotected areasafarisafari wildlifesavannasavannahshaggysouth africatransfrontier parkungulatewaterbuckwildwild animalwildernesswildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
