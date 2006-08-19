Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The waterborne American Coot looking for food on slippery icy lake, coot is a plump, chickenlike bird with a rounded head and a sloping bill. Their tiny tail, short wings, and large feet are visible.
This heron was fishing along the beach in Mexico and caught a stingray.
A beautiful graceful white Australian Great Egret (Ardea alba) is standing in the shallow water of the Leschenault Estuary ,Bunbury ,Western Australia looking for fish to eat on a cloudy afternoon.
A great blue heron stands in a stream by Esquimalt Bay in Victoria BC, Canada.
tricolored heron in breeding plumage
Drinking bird
Pelican on the pier of the island of Cozumel
Hooded crow catching fish on the water

See more

1805628247

See more

1805628247

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131502455

Item ID: 2131502455

The waterborne American Coot looking for food on slippery icy lake, coot is a plump, chickenlike bird with a rounded head and a sloping bill. Their tiny tail, short wings, and large feet are visible.

Formats

  • 4646 × 3097 pixels • 15.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

2

2009fotofriends