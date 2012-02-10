Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blur​ abstract​ of​ surface​ blue​ water. Abstract​ of​ surface​ blue​ water​ reflected​ with​ sunlight​ for​ background. Blue​ sea. Blue​ water.​ Water​ splashed​ use​ for​ graphic​ design. Water​
Edit
white water wave texture or natural ripple background
white water wave texture or natural ripple background
white water wave texture or natural ripple background
Blurred ripple water texture on white background. Shadow of water on sunlight. Mockup for product, spa or travel background. Marble water surface as wallpaper background
White sponge in the foreground
white wave abstract or rippled water texture background
Closeup of desaturated transparent clear calm water surface texture with splashes and bubbles. Trendy abstract nature background. White-grey water waves in sunlight.

See more

1774585103

See more

1774585103

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143583885

Item ID: 2143583885

Blur​ abstract​ of​ surface​ blue​ water. Abstract​ of​ surface​ blue​ water​ reflected​ with​ sunlight​ for​ background. Blue​ sea. Blue​ water.​ Water​ splashed​ use​ for​ graphic​ design. Water​

Formats

  • 4160 × 3120 pixels • 13.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SP shutter

SP shutter