Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 8: David Nalbandian (ARG) receives gifts after defeating Marcos Baghdatis (CYP, not pictured) to capture the title of the Legg Mason Tennis Classic on August 8, 2010 in Washington.
Photo Formats
2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.