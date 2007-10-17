Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 14: Ian Kennedy of the Washington Nationals swings at a pitch in the Nationals' home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 14, 2010 in Washington.
Photo Formats
3562 × 2374 pixels • 11.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.