Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Washing hands under the flowing water tap. Washing hands rubbing with soap for corona virus prevention, hygiene to stop spreading corona virus in or public wash room. Hygiene concept hand detail.
Edit
cleaning hand on sink. washing hands in bathroom. Hygiene
Washing of hands with soap under running water
wash your hands with soap and hot water so that coronavirus covid19 does not get dirty; often rub your hands with alcohol and use hand sanitizer gel.
Washing hands rubbing with soap for corona virus prevention, hygiene to stop spreading coronavirus.
Hygiene concept. Washing hands with soap under the faucet with water
Washing hands using medical instructions to protect against viruses step by step. Coronavirus prevention.
Hands with soap are washed under the tap with water. Clean from infection and dirt and virus. At home or in the hospital ablution office.

See more

1818759428

See more

1818759428

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142921379

Item ID: 2142921379

Washing hands under the flowing water tap. Washing hands rubbing with soap for corona virus prevention, hygiene to stop spreading corona virus in or public wash room. Hygiene concept hand detail.

Formats

  • 5489 × 3659 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ml_photo

ml_photo