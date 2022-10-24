Images

Image
Warsaw, Poland - October 24 2022: Autumn, fall time in Warsaw's Royal Baths Park. Warsaw, Poland. Palace on the Water (or Lazienki Palace, Palace on the Isle). View from the side of the pond.
Cesky Krumlov town with castle during autumn season in Czech Republic
Castle in autumn scenery
Red Maples next to a bridge in a park in Richmond, Virginia
Pruhonice, spectacular autumn view to lake and castle
Autumn in a park in Sandomierz, Poland
Autumn in the city environment, textured conceptual image

Item ID: 2132548655

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaulSat

PaulSat