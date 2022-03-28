Images

Warsaw, Poland. 28 March 2022. Varso Place office building. Facade texture of a glass mirrored office building. Aerial view of modern skyscrapers in business district in evening light at sunset.
Item ID: 2141507469

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 3368 pixels • 20 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 561 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Grand Warszawski

Grand Warszawski