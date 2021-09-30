Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082333874
'Warning anti climb paint' sign on the wall of a public park
Suffolk, UK
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anti climbanti socialanti social behavioranti-intruder paintanti-vandal greaseattentionbewarebrickcautionclimbcovereddangerexteriorhazardhealth and safetyinformationinformation signmessagemisbehaviornoticeoutdoorspaintpaintedparkpublicpublic areapublic parkpublic spacesafesafetysecuritysignsignagesuffolksurfacesymbolvandalswallwarning
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist