Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Wardrobe with summer clothes nicely arranged. Dressing closet with colorful clothes on hangers,sandals, hats and accessories.
Formats
2694 × 3188 pixels • 9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
845 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
423 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG