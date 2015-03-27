Images

War in Ukraine, locals have united, making tons of Molotov cocktails in city parks. Ukrainians are preparing to defend Ukrainian land from Russian aggression, Uzhhorod, Ukraine - March, 2022.
BANGKOK - APRIL 5: Devotees pay respect to monks from Wat Dhammakaya making a pilgrimage through central Bangkok to mark 2600 years since Buddha's enlightenment on April 5, 2012 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Tel Aviv Israel February 15, 2020 View of unidentified people rolling with an electric scooter in the streets of Tel Aviv during a sunny day in winter
Cluj-Napoca, Romania - August 4, 2017: People having fun at beauty and fashion corner at Untold festival, one of the biggest music festivals in Eastern Europe
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24, 2016: People, stylists, models, fashion bloggers and photographer in the street during Milan Fashion Week Woman spring/summer 2017
Young Good looking Model at EICMA Motor Show on a Motorcycle in Milan,Italy-November 2018
MUMBAI, INDIA 15 SEPTEMBER 2016 : Thousands of devotees bids adieu to Lord Ganesha in Mumbai during Ganesh Visarjan which marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
New Delhi, India, January 9th 2020: Man selling local made biscuits called Nan khatai biscuits or Khara biscuits, which is set on a metal tray.

