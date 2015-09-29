Images

War in Ukraine, locals have united, making tons of Molotov cocktails in city parks. Ukrainians are preparing to defend Ukrainian land from Russian aggression, Uzhhorod, Ukraine - March, 2022.
Item ID: 2143271933

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Attila Fedyk

Attila Fedyk