Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Walnuts on the background of an autumn orange leaf of a tree. Juglans regia. Walnut shell. Autumn leaf. The fruits of the tree. Garden harvest. Healthy food. Raw food. Template for text.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126621702

Stock Photo ID: 2126621702

Walnuts on the background of an autumn orange leaf of a tree. Juglans regia. Walnut shell. Autumn leaf. The fruits of the tree. Garden harvest. Healthy food. Raw food. Template for text.

Photo Formats

  • 6331 × 4688 pixels • 21.1 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 740 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 370 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

malaha.art

malaha.art