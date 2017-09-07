Images

Walls of the Ark, an ancient fortress in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Exact date of construction is unknown, but no later than V century AD. Height of walls reaches 20 m. Fortress is included in UNESCO
2142918525

Item ID: 2142918525

