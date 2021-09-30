Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090450830
Wall-mounted paper towel holder isolated on white background.High resolution photo.Top view. Mock-up.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bathroomblankcleancleanercloseupcutedisposableequipmenthandkerchiefhigh resolution imagesholderhomehousehouseholdhouseworkhygienehygienicindustrialindustryisolated on whitekitchenlayout designmock upmountednapkinobjectpackagepaperpaper towel holderperforatedplasticproductrollsanitarysinglesoftstudiosuppliestemplatetissuetoilettop viewtowelwallwall-mountedwhite backgroundwipe
Categories: Miscellaneous, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist