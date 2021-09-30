Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096556325
Wall texture set. Rough surfaces of the plastered and colored concrete walls with patterns of cracks and old faded peeling paint. Collection of wide panoramic backgrounds for design.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbrownbuildingbundlecementcloseupcollectioncoloredcolorfulconcreteconcrete slabconstruction materialcreativedecordecorativedesigndetaildyeelementfadegrungegrungyholeloftmaterialoldpaintedpanoramapanoramicreinforced concreteretroroughruggedscratchsetshabbysolidstrengthstructurestylesurfacetexturetexturedurbanvintagewallweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist