Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091874387
a wall of an old village house painted with blue paint, which cracked over time due to bad weather. close-up. beautiful texture of antiquity
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedarchitectureartbackdropbackgroundblankblockbluebrickbrick wallbuildcementcolorconceptconcreteconstruction sitecopy spacecrackeddesigndesktopdirtydistressedemptygrungehorizontalideasinteriorloftlovelymasonrymaterialmodernno peopleobsoleteoldoutdoorpaintpastelpatternrealisticroomstructuresurfacetexturetexturedtilevintagewall
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist