Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wall and background room home house style, white and green concept, working table computer lamp vase of plant.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7543 × 4099 pixels • 25.1 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 543 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 272 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG