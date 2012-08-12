Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The walking and cycling paths in city are separated from each other with yellow lines. White road markings for pedestrians and cyclists. Infrastructure for walking and physical activity on the street
Formats
4100 × 3075 pixels • 13.7 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG