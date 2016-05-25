Images

Waikiki, Hawaii - 25 May 2016: Close up image of a female statue outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village by commissioned artist Kim Duffet. Kaha Ka `Io Me Na Makani, “The Hawk Soars with the Winds”
1248159031

Item ID: 1248159031

Waikiki, Hawaii - 25 May 2016: Close up image of a female statue outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village by commissioned artist Kim Duffet. Kaha Ka `Io Me Na Makani, “The Hawk Soars with the Winds”

Important information

Formats

  • 2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ