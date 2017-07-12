Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
VR virtual reality glasses on a girl. Looks to the future. Touching the new. Fantastic virtual world. The emotion of immersion, surprise, indignation, fright, fear, laughter, delight. NFT concept.
Woman wearing santa claus hat exploring space with virtual reality goggles headset. Amazed girl watching 3d film tour in vr glasses box. New generation cyber christmas concept, on blue.
Young man wearing sunglasses and playing guitar on sky
Travel photographer. Backpacker using smart phone
pretty cute sexy builder girl or brunette woman with fashion makeup on serious face in orange uniform with hard hat or helmet holding electric screwdriver on blue studio background
Portrait of young stylish hipster woman, wearing casual singing karaoke isolated over blue background.
Teenager skier girl with snowboarding glasses over isolated blue background pointing finger to the side
pretty cute sexy builder girl or brunette woman with fashion makeup on serious face in orange uniform with hard hat or helmet holding electric screwdriver on red studio background

See more

740053192

See more

740053192

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123185229

Item ID: 2123185229

VR virtual reality glasses on a girl. Looks to the future. Touching the new. Fantastic virtual world. The emotion of immersion, surprise, indignation, fright, fear, laughter, delight. NFT concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Artem Gorlanov

Artem Gorlanov