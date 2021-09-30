Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089381285
Volzhskaya embankment in Rybinsk, Russia, panoramic view. Waterfront near building of former Grain Exchange or building of Rybinsk State Historical. Transfiguration Cathedral
Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia
A
By ANGHI
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureblueboatbridgebuildingcathedralchristianitychurchcitycityscapedaydomeembankmentexchangefamousformergrasshistorichistoricalhistorylandmarklandscapemuseumoldorthodoxpanoramapanoramicpierreflectionriverrussiarussianrybinskshipskyskylinestocksummertempletourismtowntransfigurationtravelurbanviewvolgavolzhskayawaterwaterfront
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist