Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Volunteer team of people collect garbage plastic in garbage bags together, life without garbage, free the planet from pollution, happy family, do good deeds, teamwork.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136054547

Item ID: 2136054547

Volunteer team of people collect garbage plastic in garbage bags together, life without garbage, free the planet from pollution, happy family, do good deeds, teamwork.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Valery Zotev

Valery Zotev