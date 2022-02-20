Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Volta Redonda,Rio de Janeiro,Brazil,February 20, 2022.Football player Raniel of vasco's team celebrates his goal during the game against Audax by carioca cameonato at Raulino de Oliveira stadium
