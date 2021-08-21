Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102236114
Volodymyr, Ukraine - 21.08.2021: defocus many people holding smart phone on rock concert and doing live streaming. Color of the year 2022. Very peri tint.. Out of focus.
t
By tanitost
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022backgroundbandblackcameracolorcolor 2022color of the yearconceptconcertcreativecrowddancedarkdefocusdesigndevicedigitaldisplayequipmenteventfestivalfunhandhumanindustrylightmanymediamusicout of focuspartypeopleperformancephonephotographypurplerecordingsilhouettesmartsocialspotlightstagetechnologytrendvery perivideovioletyear
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist